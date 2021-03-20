Election observers for Coimbatore district

Coimbatore

20 March 2021 00:14 IST

Officers deputed as general observers and security (police) observers reached the district on Thursday and had a discussion with the district administration officials on Friday, said a release from Collector K. Rajamani. The Election Commission of India had deputed seven general observers and two security observers, who would monitor the conduct of elections on April 6. If the members of the public wished to report violations and take issues to the observers’ notice they can reach them over phone.

The general observers are Swarochisha Somavanshi (94899-46716) for Sulur Assembly constituency; Hrisheekesh Modak (94899-46717) for Mettupalayam and Kavundampalayam constituencies; Saurabh Bhagat (94899-46718) for Coimbatore North; Gopal Meena (94899-46719) for Thondamuthur and Kinathukadavu; Rajesh Sukumar Toppo (94899-46720) for Coimbatore South; Vinod Prasad (94899-46721) for Singanallur, and Seema Vyas (94899-46722) for Pollachi and Valparai.

The security (police) observers are Manmohan Kumar Bhasal (94899-46730) for Coimbatore South, Singanallur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi and Valparai, and Hiremath Sudhir Kallaya (94899-46729) for the other constituencies, the release added.

Advertising

Advertising