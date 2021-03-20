Coimbatore

Election observers for Coimbatore district

Officers deputed as general observers and security (police) observers reached the district on Thursday and had a discussion with the district administration officials on Friday, said a release from Collector K. Rajamani. The Election Commission of India had deputed seven general observers and two security observers, who would monitor the conduct of elections on April 6. If the members of the public wished to report violations and take issues to the observers’ notice they can reach them over phone.

The general observers are Swarochisha Somavanshi (94899-46716) for Sulur Assembly constituency; Hrisheekesh Modak (94899-46717) for Mettupalayam and Kavundampalayam constituencies; Saurabh Bhagat (94899-46718) for Coimbatore North; Gopal Meena (94899-46719) for Thondamuthur and Kinathukadavu; Rajesh Sukumar Toppo (94899-46720) for Coimbatore South; Vinod Prasad (94899-46721) for Singanallur, and Seema Vyas (94899-46722) for Pollachi and Valparai.

The security (police) observers are Manmohan Kumar Bhasal (94899-46730) for Coimbatore South, Singanallur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi and Valparai, and Hiremath Sudhir Kallaya (94899-46729) for the other constituencies, the release added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2021 12:15:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/election-observers-for-coimbatore-district/article34112815.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY