Election observer reviews summary revision exercise in Dharmapuri

November 04, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Election observer for Dharmapuri K.S. Palaniswami chaired a consultative meeting on special summary revision of voter rolls at the Collectorate in Dharmapuri along with Collector K. Shanthi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A consultative meeting on the special summary revision of electoral rolls was chaired by election observer for Dharmapuri .K.S. Palaniswami and presided over by Collector K. Shanthi at the Collectorate on Saturday.

The receipt of applications for the summary revisions that is being carried out through special camps starting Saturday and Sunday (November 4 and 5) and continuing on November 18 and 19 were also discussed at the meeting.

The revision exercise with January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date is currently under way with special camps lined up this month.

The election observer ascertained the exercise undertaken by the assistant polling officers and polling officers for inclusion, deletion of names, and corrections to voter details among others.

Earlier, Mr.Palaniswami instructed the officials to carry out the exercise with utmost care and ensure the applications received for the revision – 2024 are processed and final electoral list is released.

Public may access www.nvsp.in and apply online for corrections to voter details or alternatively access the Voter Helpline App on mobile phone.

