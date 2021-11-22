Election observer reviews draft roll revision in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri

The draft electoral roll revision process was reviewed by the special observer for roll revision and the Managing Director, Handicrafts Development Corporation limited V. Shobana here at the Collectorate.

The draft voter roll is being revised with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date for inclusion of those who have attained 18 years of age and eligible to vote. The roll revision will be carried out till November 30.

Special camps were organised on November 13 and 15 and two more camps will be organised on November 27 and 28 at the respective polling booths.

All voters seeking to make revisions to their voters details, and those seeking inclusion of their names may apply with the requisite documents at the camps or to the Booth level officers(BLOs).

Reviewing the progress of the camps, Ms. Shobana called upon the officials to strengthen new voter enrolment and create awareness among the first time voters.

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy presided over the meeting.

Ms. Shobana also reviewed the progress of the draft electoral roll revision process in Dharmapuri.