Election Observer inspects summary revision of electoral rolls in Krishnagiri

Over 55,017 applications have been received for the revision of details in electoral rolls here in the district.

This entailed 6,537 applications received online for deletion, inclusion and corrections to the voter roll details and 48,480 applications received in the booths in the six Assembly constituencies here. The process of roll revision is under way for the six Assembly constituencies, with 1,858 booths.

Earlier, Election Observer for summary revision of electoral rolls M.Madhivanan inspected the special summary revision works that are currently in progress in the district on Thursday. The summary revision entails processing of the voter applications seeking inclusion, deletion, and correction to the electoral rolls as per the directions of the Election Commission of India.

Earlier, Mr.Madhivannan inspected the works undertaken in Thalapalli panchayat in Krishnagiri, Kamarajar Nagar, Kattiganapalli Melpudur, and Kanakamutlu in Agasipalli panchayat.

Inspecting the applicant’s addresses in Kamarajar Nagar as part of the verification, Mr.Madhivannan interacted with an ailing Shaktivel. After enquiry, his wife, whose name was found to have been excluded from the voter list, was asked to submit a form for inclusion. Further, Mr.Madhivannan directed District Revenue Officer Shanti to issue orders for social security support of ₹1,000 per month.

Mr.Madivannan, who is also the Director of the Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities Welfare, inspected the girls hostel for most backward classes in Krishnagiri and Kaveripattinam.