Election observer holds consultations in Krishnagiri

The district election observer for urban local bodies polls Vandana Garg held consultations with District Collector and District Election officer V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy and Superintendent of Police E. Sai Charan Tejaswi here on Saturday.

Ms. Garg discussed the arrangements and the preparedness therein for the conduct of elections. Ms. Garg will be camped on the Power Grid Corporation of India campus in Shoolgiri here monitoring the election process until the polling day.Public and candidates may contact the election observer in person or at 9025982273.


