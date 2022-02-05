Election observer appointed for Namakkal

NAMAKKAL

05 February 2022 22:22 IST

The State Election Commissioner has appointed J. Innocent Divya, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, as the election observer for the district.

In a release, District Election Officer and Collector Shreya P. Singh said the election observer could be contacted at 89033-48421 and people could take up election related grievances or complaints with her.

Also, functionaries of political parties and candidates can meet her from 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. every day at Room No. 1 in Travellers Bungalow, the release added.

