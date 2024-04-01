GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Election manifesto for children released in Salem

April 01, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
An election manifesto regarding child welfare was released by Don Bosco Anbu Illam in Salem on Monday.

An election manifesto regarding child welfare was released by Don Bosco Anbu Illam in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Don Bosco Anbu Illam released an election manifesto for the welfare of children titled ‘Voice to be Heard- The Future Voters’ on Monday.

Casimir Raj, Director of Don Bosco Anbu Illam, Salem, delivered the welcome address, outlining the purpose of the manifesto.

The key aspects of the manifesto were discussed by panellists, including Thirunavukarasu, Assistant Professor of Microbiology at Government Medical College; S.V. Govindaraju, former Joint Director of Collegiate Education; James Arockiasamy, district chairman of New Generation; Barnabas, general secretary of the Salem Historical Society; and Abishek, Project Manager at Don Bosco Anbu Illam.

The manifesto centres around four fundamental rights outlined by the Central government as per the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). These rights include the right to survival, the right to development, the right to participation, and the right to protection.

Emphasising alignment with international standards, the initiative highlighted the need to adjust the Indian policy on child definition to adhere to the UN’s classification, which considers individuals aged 0–18 years as children.

The participants underscored the urgency of addressing delays in legal proceedings related to child protection cases. Demand to increase budget allocation and manpower in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) courts and transparent reporting on budget utilization to ensure effective resource allocation. Similarly, child parliaments should be established across various regions to encourage children’s active participation in governmental decisions and initiatives.

Freddy Lawrence, project coordinator at Don Bosco Anbu Illam, delivered a vote of thanks.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.