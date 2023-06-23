ADVERTISEMENT

Election held to District Planning Committee member posts in Salem

June 23, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Election was held at the Salem Collectorate on Friday to elect eight members for the District Planning Committee.

Out of 18 member posts, 10 were elected unopposed. To elect eight members, 697 urban local body members waited in a long line and cast their votes in the two polling booths set up at the Collectorate.

A total of 24 candidates are in the fray. District Collector S. Karmegam inspected the election. Following the election, police were deployed in the Collectorate. In the evening, the votes were counted and the winners were announced.

