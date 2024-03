March 17, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A flying squad team engaged in election duty seized ₹12 lakh from a vehicle near Coimbatore on Sunday.

The money was seized during a vehicle check at Madukkarai in Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency limits. The police said that the money was found hidden in a car. An investigation was under way to trace the source of the money.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT