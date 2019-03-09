Election fever picks up as dhotis and towels flood Erode market

A clear indication of heightening political activity can always be picked up from the Erode wholesale market. And this time, with the bales of towels and dhotis in party colours arriving at the market, it is clear - election fever has well and truly begun.

Party flags of various sizes, dhotis, saris, towels, specially designed campaign vehicles for leaders, caps, drum-sets, audio sets playing cinema songs, wall paintings and posters play a major role during the campaigns undertaken by various political parties for the elections. The textile city is famous for producing dhotis and towels in large quantities that were distributed across the State and to other States during elections. Wholesale shops in Manikoondu, Thiruvenkatasamy Street, Kongalamman Kovil Street, Venkatachalam Street, and in market areas are flooded with materials now.

P. Shanmugam, a wholesaler, said that dhotis and towels printed with party flags are most sought by party functionaries and cadre during elections. He said that bulk order is placed with them by functionaries while cadre purchase it from retail shops. “The prices of dhotis and towels have gone up by 15% to 20% now. However, it won’t have impact on the sales”, he asserted.

While the price of towels starts from ₹ 25, the price of dhotis starts from ₹ 100. Shopkeepers said that alliance between the parties has been finalised and the sale is expected to pick up once the dates for elections are announced.

“Our regular sales had dropped in the past two years due to implementation of Goods and Services Tax, demonetization and slowdown in the economy. Hence, we look forward for a good sale”, said V. Kumaran, a trader.

Many traders said that the cheer among the cadre will usually not be as hyped up for the Lok Sabha elections when compared to the elections for State Assembly elections. However, with national parties playing a major role in forming alliances in the State, cadre are eagerly waiting for the campaign this time, they added. And even if they were not, there is nothing like election paraphernalia to get the spirits up for those in the political arena.