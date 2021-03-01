Election control room with toll-free number set up

COIMBATORE

01 March 2021 23:55 IST

The district administration has set up an election control room with 1800 425 4757 as toll-free number. A release from the administration said people would man the centre 24x7 to enable public, political parties and activists to lodge complaints or report poll code violation.

The administration would respond immediately to the complaint and initiate action against violators, if warranted. Members of the public could also use the cVigil mobile application, as announced by the Election Commission of India and the administration would look into those complaints as well, the release said.

In the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district, there were 30,62,744 voters – 15,09,531 men, 15,52,799 women and 414 third gender voters.

Those persons eligible to vote but were yet to register names in the voters list could visit www.nvsp.in to register or fill in Form 6 and submit the same at the taluk office or revenue sub divisional office concerned.

The release further said the following officers would be the returning officers for the Assembly constituencies – Mettupalayam – district supply and consumer protection officer (94450-00245), Sulur – assistant commissioner, urban land tax (99949-68613), Kavundampalayam – revenue divisional officer, Coimbatore North (94459-24164), Coimbatore North – deputy collector, social security scheme (94422-92741), Thondamuthur – revenue divisional officer, Coimbatore South (94450-00442), Coimbatore South – assistant commissioner, Central Zone, Coimbatore Corporation (94892-06055), Singanallur – distrct adi dravidar and schedule tribe welfare officer (94430-89804), Kinathukadavu – district backward and most backward classes welfare officer (94454-77853), Pollachi – sub collector, Pollachi (94450-00445) and Valparai – district inspection cell officer (63827-93328).