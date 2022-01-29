Election control room set up in Salem

An election control room has been set up at the Collectorate and toll-free numbers have been set up for the public to report violations or complaints regarding the elections to urban local bodies.

In a release, District Collector S. Karmegham said the control room would function round the clock and the public could contact the control room in phone numbers 18004256077, 0427-2414200.

To prevent violation of Model Code of Conduct, 63 flying squad teams have been deployed in three shifts. In Salem district, elections are being conducted to one Corporation, six municipalities and 31 town panchayats. As many as 1,519 polling booths will be set up in 699 wards across the local bodies.