Election Control room inspected

March 19, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. M. Sarayu inspecting the Election Control Room at the Collectorate. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A round-the-clock control room for elections has come into operation here. The public may lodge election-related complaints on the control room’s toll-free number 1800 425 7076 or 04343-230121; 04343- 230124; 04343-230126; 04343-230126 or 1950 (toll free).

The control room will function for 24 hours, with three teams headed by a nodal officer/PA to Collector (Development); and comprising of three deputy tahsildars and 6 other members at the level of assistants. 

Public complaints of candidate violations or other violations vis-à-vis elections may be transmitted to the Control room, from where the information will be relayed to Static Surveillance teams in the respective assembly constituencies. The complaint will be verified and acted upon for further disciplinary action, according to Collector and District Election Officer K.M.Sarayu.

The public may also lodge complains on the Cvigil app of violations of the model code of conduct.

