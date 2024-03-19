GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Election Control room inspected

March 19, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. M. Sarayu inspecting the Election Control Room at the Collectorate.

Collector K. M. Sarayu inspecting the Election Control Room at the Collectorate. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A round-the-clock control room for elections has come into operation here. The public may lodge election-related complaints on the control room’s toll-free number 1800 425 7076 or 04343-230121; 04343- 230124; 04343-230126; 04343-230126 or 1950 (toll free).

The control room will function for 24 hours, with three teams headed by a nodal officer/PA to Collector (Development); and comprising of three deputy tahsildars and 6 other members at the level of assistants. 

Public complaints of candidate violations or other violations vis-à-vis elections may be transmitted to the Control room, from where the information will be relayed to Static Surveillance teams in the respective assembly constituencies. The complaint will be verified and acted upon for further disciplinary action, according to Collector and District Election Officer K.M.Sarayu.

The public may also lodge complains on the Cvigil app of violations of the model code of conduct.

Related Topics

Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.