Election control room in Erode receives 122 complaints

February 04, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni said that the election control room established at the Corporation office here had, so far, received 122 complaints and action had been taken against 115 complaints.

In a press release, the Collector said the model code of conduct for the by-election to Erode (East) Assembly constituency came into force from January 18 and three flying surveillance teams and three static surveillance teams were formed to monitor violations. Also, team’s vehicles were fitted with GPS and were monitored round the clock.

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, a control room was established with a toll-free number 1800 425 94980 at the Corporation office that started to function from January 20. The public were asked to lodge complaints of violations of model code and other election related issues. “A total of 122 complaints were received and action was taken for 115 complaints,” the release said.

