Election Commission of India extends date for voter awareness contest

The Election Commission of India has extended to March 31 the last date for submission of entries for the voter awareness contest.

A release from the district administration said that the Commission had invited participation in quiz contest and entries for poster design, slogan writing, singing, audio visual content development, etc. with the theme ‘My vote my future – the power of one vote’.

The Commission had started the online contest on January 25 and the details of which are available at https://voterawarenesscontest.in/.

The rules and regulations for the contest are available at https://ecisveep.nic.in/contest, the release said.

Those submitting entries should clearly mention in the email the subject and section for which they submitted entries.

The Commission had announced cash prize ranging from ₹ 3,000 to ₹ 2 lakh, the release added.