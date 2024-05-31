ADVERTISEMENT

Election Commission a puppet of Prime Minister: E.V.K.S. Elangovan

Published - May 31, 2024 07:37 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan addressing media persons in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Senior Congress leader and Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had violated the model code of conduct many times during the campaign for the Lok Sabha election and accused the Election Commission of being a puppet in the hands of Mr. Modi.

Addressing media persons, he said the final phase of voting in the election would be held on June 1 for which campaigning ended on Thursday. “Norms are very clear that no campaigning should be carried out on the day before polling. The Prime Minister should be the one who should give foremost respect to it. But, his meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari district is a clear violation,” he said. “Once the INDIA bloc forms the government, erring officials in the Election Commission will be brought before the law,” he added.

