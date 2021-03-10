Election campaign materials flood markets in Erode

Traders expect bulk orders once filing of nominations begins

With political parties expected to start their campaign for the Assembly election, campaign materials such as flags, towels, dhotis and saris in party colours have started flooding the markets here.

Party flags of various sizes, dhotis, saris, towels, caps, mufflers, posters, calendar cards sporting images of leaders, masks, key chains, show pieces, balloons sporting political symbols, stickers of leaders have arrived at the markets.

“Election fever has started and we are waiting for bulk orders,” said K. Boopathy, a textile merchant on Meenatchi Sundaranar Road.

Alliance of major parties have been finalised and with filing of nomination to begin on Friday, we expect orders in the coming days, he added.

Wholesale textile shops at Manikoondu, Kongalamman Kovil Street, Venkatachalam Street and market areas have stocked campaign materials as traders expect good sales volume.

Based on the alliance, bulk orders were placed, said B. Ashok, another wholesaler.

Flags, dhotis, saris, cap and towels are the sought-after materials during campaigns, he said and added that campaigning will be held only for three weeks this election.

Most traders, whose suffered huge losses during COVID-19 lockdown, expect the business to be good when compared to the Lok Sabha election held in 2019.

“We have stocked only reasonable quantities of campaign materials as we don’t want to incur huge losses if business fails,” said another trader at Manikoondu area. The price of all the materials have gone up by at least 20% this year and a reasonable business will help us to tide over the loss due to lockdown, they added.

Traders of campaign song CDs, ‘toranam’ rolls, t-shirts and firecrackers are also expected to see good sales in the coming days.