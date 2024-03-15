GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election awareness meetings held in Coimbatore

March 15, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a series of meetings held in Coimbatore city on Friday, election officials, flying squads, bankers, and poster printers were instructed about the measures to be taken immediately after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

District Election Officer Kranthi Kumar Pati asked bankers to be vigilant about unusually high transactions and ensure that necessary documents are in the vehicles when banks move cash. He also asked the poster and flex printers to submit at the Collectorate a copy of the content printed in pamphlets and to provide their contact details in the materials printed.

Political parties were asked to remove the flag posts, flags, and banners within an hour of the announcement of the elections and flying squads will start ensuring that the model code of conduct is in place within an hour.

The poll booth officials were asked to submit reports related to names of important people in the voters’ lists, those aged about 85 years, etc.

