Elected national president of Builders Association of India

March 08, 2024 - COIMBATORE

K. Viswanathan, Managing Director of Viswanathan Constructions, has been elected national president of the Builders Association of India (BAI).

He was the chairman of the BAI Coimbatore centre from 2003-2005, and State chairman of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 2010-2011.

Loans disbursed to SHGs

Bank of India, Coimbatore Zone, sanctioned or disbursed loans to more than 6,500 women entrepreneurs to commemorate International Women’s Day.

Coimbatore Zonal Manager Ajey Thakur said in a press release this included ₹50 crores agriculture loan, ₹ 108 crores MSME and ₹30 crores retail business loans.

The bank has extended loan assistance to 1,000 small-scale women entrepreneurs, women from 350 SHGs, and one farmer producer organisation from 10 districts in the zone .

At a function held on Thursday, 1,000 women took part and received the loan amount, it said.

Campaign to honour women

The Light & Life Academy in the Nilgiris district launched an instagram campaign “Everyday Icons - Women Through The Lens” to honour women in daily life for the International Women’s Day.

“The campaig aims to shine a spotlight on the diverse narratives of the extraordinary women who contribute to the fabric of our institution and society at large through their resilience, strength, compassion, and unwavering spirit,” said a press release.

Participants were invited to capture from February 15 to 29 the essence of women in their lives. The academy received over 700 entries from different parts of the country with each photograph weaving a story. Of these, 50 were shortlisted and will be exhibited at the Light & Life Academy campus and on its website till April 8.

To see the contest photographs, visit LLA’s Instagram handle @lightandlifeacademy or search for the hashtag #llawomensday2024 or log on to the Institute website.

