Elected councillors in Coimbatore take charge as zonal chairpersons

: Four of the five Coimbatore Corporation Councillors elected zonal chairpersons took charge at respective zonal offices on Wednesday. V. Kathirvel (ward 10), who was elected North Zone chairperson, assumed office on March 30.

At the West Zone office in R.S. Puram, T. Deivayanai (ward 36) took charge in the midst of party seniors and councillors of wards in the Zone.

Ms. Deivayanai said her immediate focus would be on improving water distribution as the city was in the midst of summer. Already a few councillors had approached her with requests for additional bore wells, which she would look into.

Ms. Deivayanai said she would also pay attention to improving waste collection.

Lakshmi Ilanjselvi (ward 52) ,who took charge as East Zone chairperson at the Singanallur office, said she would work for the early completion of the work to lay underground sewer line on Trichy Road and provide house service connection.

Ms. Ilanjselvi said she would want to bring about uniformity in water distribution as there were areas that were getting water at least once a week and there were others that were getting twice a month.

Towards this end, she said she would facilitate the expeditious completion of the 24x7 drinking water distribution improvement project.

Meena Logu (ward46) elected chairperson of Central Zone assumed charge as the Central Zone office at the Huzur Road office. She said while improving water distribution would definitely a priority, she wanted to focus on cleaning, repairing and constructing drains ahead of monsoon.

She would talk to councillors, prepare a list of needs, prepare an action plan and then start working towards the needs.

R. Dhanalakshmi (ward 94), who was elected South Zone chairperson, assumed office at the Kuniamuthur office. She also said improving water supply was a priority. In addition to focusing on water supply, the chairperson said she had planned to visit all the 20 wards, hold a meeting with all sanitary staff, understand difficulties in improving waste collection to take corrective steps.

The basic needs should be fulfilled even as the Corporation worked to improve infrastructure, she added.

In the recent budget, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar announced that the Corporation would give ₹10 crore each to the five zonal committees to take up works that they wanted to take on a priority basis.