Elected CODISSIA president
V. Thirugnanam has been elected president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) for 2022-24. A release said R. Shashikumar was elected secretary and a team of new office-bearers and executive committee members were elected at the annual meeting of the Association held here on Thursday.
