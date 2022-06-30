Coimbatore

Elected CODISSIA president

V. Thirugnanam has been elected president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) for 2022-24. A release said R. Shashikumar was elected secretary and a team of new office-bearers and executive committee members were elected at the annual meeting of the Association held here on Thursday.


