Elect Annamalai, accelerate Coimbatore’s growth, says Nara Lokesh

April 11, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Victory of K. Annamalai, State BJP president, in Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat will be vital to accelerate the city’s industrial growth, Nara Lokesh, national general secretary of Telugu Desam Party, said here on Thursday night.

Seeking votes for Mr. Annamalai, the TDP leader said the former IPS officer who had made a mark as a ‘Singam’ (lion) in Karnataka was best suited for developing Coimbatore and serving the people in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Annamalai will succeed in modernising the foundries, handloom and powerloom industries in Coimbatore with Central Government support through his voice in Parliament, Mr. Lokesh said, making his campaign speech in his mother tongue to the predominantly Telugu-speaking people in Peelamedu area.

In a brief interaction with mediapersons later, he said the TDP was certain to emerge victorious in the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh in what he termed would be a “one-sided contest”. At the national level, the NDA led by Prime Minister will win in more than 400 seats, he added.

In his address, Mr. Annamalai said his victory (bloom of lotus) in Coimbatore will herald a political change in Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly polls.

The country on the path of growth to transform into the most developed nation by 2047 needs political cleansing under the leadership of Mr. Modi. The BJP government at the Centre could prove in the last 10 years that nothing was impossible, he said, seeking to cite eradication of poverty.

The next seven days will be crucial. “The DMK will try hard to influence voters with all its money. All must stand on the side of justice”, he appealed, urging the electorate to inculcate the culture of greeting people over phone with ‘thamarai vanakkam’ in their conversations.

