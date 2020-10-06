‘Elders with symptoms should approach hospitals’

NAMAKKAL

06 October 2020 22:08 IST

District Collector K. Megraj has asked elderly persons, who were already undergoing treatment for various ailments, to approach a government hospital or a primary health care centre if they had symptoms of COVID-19.

Reviewing containment measures along with Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan in the town panchayat areas in Rasipuram on Tuesday, the Collector also warned pharmacies of stern action if they dispensed medicines without prescription.

Joint Director of Health Services T.K. Chitra told representatives of pharmacists’ association that they should ask people with symptoms to go to government health care centres rather than providing medicines to them over the counter. The details of such persons should be given to doctors at the primary health centres.

The Collector said that on an average, 150 swab samples were being collected every day at the primary health centre in Pillanallur and till date, 130 persons had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Megraj said awareness must be increased among the public about COVID-19 safety protocols. Mr. Ganesan said safety measures such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and hand sanitising must be strictly enforced.