Elderly woman’s chain snatched in Coimbatore

Published - July 19, 2024 08:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified person snatched the chain of an elderly woman, who runs a petty shop, on the pretext of buying a mouth freshener. The police said that two sovereign gold chain belonged to R. Alamelu,77, a resident of Sugunapuram, was snatched by a man aged around 30.

According to the police, an unidentified man came to the petty shop run by the woman on Mayilkal - Arivozhi Nagar road on Thursday morning. The man told the woman that she was waiting for his sister. After waiting for about an hour, he asked for a mouth freshener. The man snatched her chain and escaped after pushing her down. The police have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the woman’s son.

Man arrested for keeping video of neighbour as WhatsApp status

The police on Thursday arrested a 41-year-old man who kept the private video of his neighbour woman as his WhatsApp status. The police said that the accused, a goldsmith, hailed from Kempatty Colony in the city. A 33-year-old woman neighbour of the man lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore west, after people alerted her that the man had kept her video as WhatApp status on July 8.

Coimbatore / crime, law and justice

