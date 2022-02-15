Coimbatore

Elderly woman’s chain snatched during morning walk in Coimbatore

Two unidentified men snatched a seven sovereign gold chain belonging to a 66-year-old woman when she went for a morning walk in her neighbourhood on Monday.

The police said that the men snatched the chain of K. Kalavathy, a resident of Sivananthapuram on Sathyamangalam Road. Ms. Kalavathy has been residing in the area for 35 years. On Monday, as she was nearing a timber store on Sathyamangalam Road around 6.30 a.m., two men came from behind and snatched her chain. The Saravanampatti police have registered a case and started investigation.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2022 7:22:43 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/elderly-womans-chain-snatched-during-morning-walk-in-coimbatore/article65051656.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY