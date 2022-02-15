Elderly woman’s chain snatched during morning walk in Coimbatore

Two unidentified men snatched a seven sovereign gold chain belonging to a 66-year-old woman when she went for a morning walk in her neighbourhood on Monday.

The police said that the men snatched the chain of K. Kalavathy, a resident of Sivananthapuram on Sathyamangalam Road. Ms. Kalavathy has been residing in the area for 35 years. On Monday, as she was nearing a timber store on Sathyamangalam Road around 6.30 a.m., two men came from behind and snatched her chain. The Saravanampatti police have registered a case and started investigation.