Elderly woman swoons after receiving financial aid at Coimbatore Collectorate

January 08, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An elderly woman swooned immediately after receiving financial assistance at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday.

Pachiamma (81) had been visiting the Collectorate for weeks in anticipation of financial aid, which she wished to receive following her failing health and inability to get a job. “I was shocked as the aid came unexpectedly,” she said later. After the incident, she was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati received 486 petitions after a four-week gap. In a petition, members of the Hindusthan Makkal Seva Iyakkam urged the district administration and the people of Coimbatore to partake in the celebrations for the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Collector also flagged off promotional vehicles for the Khelo India Sports Tournament which is scheduled from January 19 to 31 in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Trichy.

