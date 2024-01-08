GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elderly woman swoons after receiving financial aid at Coimbatore Collectorate

January 08, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly woman swooned immediately after receiving financial assistance at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday.

Pachiamma (81) had been visiting the Collectorate for weeks in anticipation of financial aid, which she wished to receive following her failing health and inability to get a job. “I was shocked as the aid came unexpectedly,” she said later. After the incident, she was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati received 486 petitions after a four-week gap. In a petition, members of the Hindusthan Makkal Seva Iyakkam urged the district administration and the people of Coimbatore to partake in the celebrations for the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Collector also flagged off promotional vehicles for the Khelo India Sports Tournament which is scheduled from January 19 to 31 in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Trichy.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.