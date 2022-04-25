Elderly woman seeks Erode Collector’s help to get back her property from son 

Alleging that her son failed to take care of her medical needs, a 65-year-woman from Athani urged the district administration to get back her property that she registered in her son’s name in 2006.

R. Thangammal alias Kannambal (65), in her petition, said that her son Gunasekaran was working in Bengaluru. “Believing that he would take care of me, I had gone for deed settlement of 40 cent land in my name to him. But he is refusing to take care of me and is not providing money for meeting expenses,” she said.

She had lodged a complaint with the Gobichettipalayam Revenue Divisional Officer on June 16, 2020, and the officer ordered her son to provide a monthly maintenance of ₹ 5,000 to her, besides allowing her to stay in the house. “But a week ago, my son and daughter-in-law dragged me out of the house and beat me,” she alleged.

The petition wanted steps to be taken under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007 and wanted the settlement deed to be cancelled and the property returned in her name.

She submitted a petition to the District Collector H. Krishnanunni, who promised to look into the issue.