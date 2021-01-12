Elderly woman killed in fire

COIMBATORE

12 January 2021 00:27 IST

A 90-year-old woman from Karamadai was charred to death after her house caught fire in the early hours of Monday. Her 50-year-old daughter, who was also sleeping in the house, suffered burns.

The police said K. Chellammal of Ranga Nagar near Karamadai was killed in the fire reported around 3 a.m. on Monday. Her daughter S. Paavathaal suffered 60 % burns.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said Chellammal had been living alone in her tiled house after the demise of her husband and Paavathal, who lost her husband four years ago, lived in the same village with her two daughters.

As per the statement given by relatives to the police, Paavathal used to come to her mother’s house late in the evening to take care of her and stay there till morning. She came to the house late on Sunday and slept there.

Neighbours noticed the fire in the house around 3 a.m. and managed to pull out Paavathal who was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Soon, an LPG cylinder went off inside the house.

The Fire and Rescue Services reached the spot and doused flames. The elderly woman was found charred inside the house. Her body was sent to CMCH for post-mortem.

According to the police, Chellammal had come to Coimbatore Collectorate two weeks ago with a petition alleging that two of her daughters usurped her property and did not take care of her. Chellammal had four daughters including Paavathal. Two of her sons passed away some years ago.

The Coimbatore Rural Police employed its scientific team at the charred house. The Karamadai police have launched an investigation.