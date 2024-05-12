GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elderly woman killed by elephant in the Nilgiris

Published - May 12, 2024 04:07 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 73-year-old woman died after being trampled by a wild elephant in Murukkambadi, Ayyankolli near Pandalur in Nilgiris district on Saturday (May 11) evening.

The victim was identified as M. Nagamma, 73, a local resident. She was plucking tea from near her house when she was attacked by an elephant, officials said.

In the incident, Nagamma sustained serious injuries and died while being rushed to hospital. Interim compensation is to be handed over to the next of kin of the deceased by the forest department.

