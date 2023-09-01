ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly woman found murdered near Coimbatore

September 01, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Police said the 69-year-old was alone at home when she was killed; an investigation is under way

The Hindu Bureau

 

A 69-year-old woman was found murdered, with her throat slit, at her residence near Kaniyur in Coimbatore district late on Thursday, August 31, 2023. 

The victim has been identified as G. Paappa, a resident of Ganga Lakshmi Thottam, near Kaniyur. 

Police said that Paappa was residing with her husband, Ganapathiyappan, her daughter Krishnaveni and a grandson. On Thursday, around 1 p.m., Krishnaveni went to Coimbatore, while Ganapathiyappan and the grandson had also gone out. Around 7.45 p.m., a neighbour found Paappa dead and informed Krishnaveni. The body had cuts on the head and neck. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Paappa was first rushed to a private hospital in Thennampalayam from where she was referred to another hospital at Neelambur. However, doctors declared her brought dead. 

The Karumathampatti police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Krishnaveni, and have begun an investigation. 

Fingerprint experts and a scientific team of the police visited the crime scene. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US