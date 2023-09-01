HamberMenu
Elderly woman found murdered near Coimbatore

Police said the 69-year-old was alone at home when she was killed; an investigation is under way

September 01, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

 

A 69-year-old woman was found murdered, with her throat slit, at her residence near Kaniyur in Coimbatore district late on Thursday, August 31, 2023. 

The victim has been identified as G. Paappa, a resident of Ganga Lakshmi Thottam, near Kaniyur. 

Police said that Paappa was residing with her husband, Ganapathiyappan, her daughter Krishnaveni and a grandson. On Thursday, around 1 p.m., Krishnaveni went to Coimbatore, while Ganapathiyappan and the grandson had also gone out. Around 7.45 p.m., a neighbour found Paappa dead and informed Krishnaveni. The body had cuts on the head and neck. 

Paappa was first rushed to a private hospital in Thennampalayam from where she was referred to another hospital at Neelambur. However, doctors declared her brought dead. 

The Karumathampatti police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Krishnaveni, and have begun an investigation. 

Fingerprint experts and a scientific team of the police visited the crime scene. 

