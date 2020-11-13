Elderly woman found murdered in Kangeyam

Tiruppur

13 November 2020 00:37 IST

An elderly woman was found murdered in her residence in Kangeyam in Tiruppur district on Wednesday.

According to the police, Valliammal (80) was living alone in her house located in the middle of 12 acre owned by her. The land was leased to Subramani, who was carrying out farming works for the past two years. He left on Tuesday evening and returned to work on Wednesday at around 3 p.m., when he found Valliammal dead with injuries on the head.

Mr. Subramani claimed that gold jewellery weighing around 10.5 sovereigns and ₹ 10,000 in cash were missing from the residence, the police said. Based on his complaint, the Kangeyam police registered a case.

Kangeyam Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Dhanarasu conducted inquiries on Wednesday. The deceased was attacked with the wooden handle of a hoe (manvetti in Tamil), according to preliminary investigations. Special teams were formed to nab the accused, the police said.