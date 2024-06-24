GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elderly woman dies of suffocation in Salem

Published - June 24, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

An 80-year-old woman died of suffocation and seven two-wheelers were destroyed in a fire accident on Monday. An 80-year-old woman died of suffocation and seven two-wheelers were destroyed in a fire early Monday in Court Road, Salem.

The fire, caused by a short circuit in a parked bike, quickly spread to other vehicles in the ground-floor parking area of an apartment building owned by Abdul Salam. Eight families reside in the building.

S. Kannan (56) and his mother, S. Dhanalakshmi, were affected by the black smoke that filled their first-floor apartment. Firefighters rushed to the scene, extinguished the fire, and rescued the two. Both were admitted to Salem Government Hospital, where Dhanalakshmi later died.

The Hasthampatti police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

