Elderly woman dies of electric shock

A 73-year-old woman was found electrocuted on the terrace of her residence at Pappanaickenpalayam here on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as P. Thulasiammal who lived alone in her residence on Kattoor Street at Pappanaickenpalayam.

According to the police, Thulasiammal’s daughter N. Manimegalai sent a plumber by namely Anthonyraj to the house of the elderly woman for some work. Ms. Manimegalai complained to the police that she received a call from Mr. Anthonyraj at 1.30 p.m., informing that Thulasiammal was found unconscious on her house’s terrace. The 108 ambulance service crew, who reached the spot, examined her and found that she was dead. The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The police said the woman died of electric shock from an advertisement board kept on the terrace.

Man arrested with 97 kg of gutkha

The Karumathampatti police on Sunday arrested a man who was found in possession of 97 kg of banned tobacco products. The arrested has been identified as R. Manikandan (33), a resident of Semmandampalayam Pudur. The police arrested him during a special drive conducted in the village on Sunday. He was remanded in judicial custody.