Elderly woman dies in accident

An 80-year-old woman from Pollachi was killed when she was knocked down by a speeding car while standing in front of her house on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as P. Kannammal of M.G.R. Nagar at Nallampalli near Pollachi.
N. Gunasekar (34) of the same locality drove his car negligently and knocked down the woman, the police said. She died on the spot. The police booked Gunasekar in connection with the accident.
Burglary attempt
The Podanur police on Wednesday registered a case in connection with a burglary attempt reported at the Eachanari branch of Manappuram Finance Ltd on Monday night. Sheik Usman Basha, branch manager of the finance firm, complained to the police that the alarm at the branch office went off. The watchman rushed to the spot and found that a lock of the rolling shutter was broken. The police checked visuals from different surveillance cameras to trace the persons who attempted the burglary.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath