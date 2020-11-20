Elderly woman dies in accident

An 80-year-old woman from Pollachi was killed when she was knocked down by a speeding car while standing in front of her house on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as P. Kannammal of M.G.R. Nagar at Nallampalli near Pollachi.

N. Gunasekar (34) of the same locality drove his car negligently and knocked down the woman, the police said. She died on the spot. The police booked Gunasekar in connection with the accident.

Burglary attempt

The Podanur police on Wednesday registered a case in connection with a burglary attempt reported at the Eachanari branch of Manappuram Finance Ltd on Monday night. Sheik Usman Basha, branch manager of the finance firm, complained to the police that the alarm at the branch office went off. The watchman rushed to the spot and found that a lock of the rolling shutter was broken. The police checked visuals from different surveillance cameras to trace the persons who attempted the burglary.