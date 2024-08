A 65-year-old woman died in an accident on Saturday.

S. Ponni, a resident of Kottagoundampatti near Omalur, was out for her morning walk at around 7 a.m. on Saturday in her locality and was crossing the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway at Naranampalayam Pirivu when a car that was on its way from Dharmapuri hit her. She died of grievous injuries on the way to Omalur Government Hospital. Karuppur police have registered a case and are investigating further.

