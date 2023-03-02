HamberMenu
Elderly woman attacked, jewellery stolen in Salem

March 02, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified person attacked an elderly woman with a hammer and decamped with her jewellery here on Wednesday.

According to the police, V. Angamuthu (86) of Kamaraj Nagar near Ramanaickenpalayam is a retried government jeep driver. He is doing farming on his land and staying with his wife, A. Chellammal (77). On Wednesday, Angamuthu went to Attur, and Chellammal was getting ready for a marriage.

At that time, a person came to their farm, introduced himself as an arecanut trader and enquired about the arecanuts. Suddenly, he attacked Chellammal with a hammer and stole her 17-and-a-half sovereign jewellery, including her earrings, bangles and chain.

Angamuthu returned home and found his wife battling for life. She was rushed to the Attur Government Hospital and later referred to the Salem Government Hospital. Her family members then admitted her to a private hospital in Salem. The Attur rural police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprit.

