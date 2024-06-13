Elderly pedestrians die in separate accidents in Coimbatore

Two elderly pedestrians died in separate road accidents in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

In the first incident, Natchimuthu, 80, was hit by a mini goods carrier in front of RMV towers on Ukkadam - Sungam Bypass at 6 a.m. The police said Sathish Kumar, 31, of Kannappa Nagar in the city drove the vehicle recklessly and caused the accident. Natchimuthu sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where he died.

In a separate incident, a 90-year-old P. Ammaniyammal was hit by a mini lorry near Vadavalli on Maruthamalai Main Road at 7.45 a.m. on Wednesday. The police said A. Maruthavel, 58, of Ikkarai Boluvampatti drove the vehicle rashly and hit Ammaniyammal of MGR Street at Vadavalli. She died on spot.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (Coimbatore West) have registered separate cases.