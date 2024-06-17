ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly man, youth suffer injuries in elephant attack near Coimbatore

Published - June 17, 2024 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

N. Jayavel, who suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a lone elephant near Narasipuram in Coimbatore district on Sunday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two persons suffered injuries after being attacked by wild elephants in separate incidents near Coimbatore.

In the first incident, N. Jayavel, 29, a resident of Harijana Colony at Thondamuthur, was attacked by a wild elephant late on Sunday.

The incident happened at Vandikaranoor near Narasipuram when Mr. Jayavel was chatting with two of friends in the locality around 9.30 p.m. A lone elephant that entered the human habitations chased the trio. Mr. Jayavel was pushed by the elephant. He suffered minor injuries on his nose, left leg and right knee. He was rushed to the Government Hospital at Thondamuthur from where he was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

In another incident, a 75-year-old man from Leprosy Colony at the Maruthamalai foothills suffered minor injuries after being pushed by a wild elephant on Saturday morning.

Officials with the Forest Department said Sivasubramaniam, who was walking to the Maruthamalai bus stand from his residence, had a close encounter with a lone elephant around 4.30 a.m. Mr. Sivasubramaniam could not run away after seeing the elephant. However, the animal passed him after pushing him to the side. Forest officials said the elderly man suffered minor injuries and his condition was stable.

