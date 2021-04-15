Elderly man robbed of ₹8 lakh cash

Tiruppur

15 April 2021 23:30 IST

The Tiruppur City Police are on the lookout for two miscreants, who attacked a senior citizen and stole ₹8 lakh outside a bank on Thursday.

According to the police, Venkatachalam (62) from Palladam visited a public sector bank on Palladam Road in Veerapandi at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

After having withdrawn ₹8 lakh, he walked out of the bank when a man attacked him from behind, sprayed chemical on his face and stole the bag containing the cash. The robber escaped from the spot along with another man in a two-wheeler, the police said.

Veerapandi police registered a case and efforts to trace the accused with the CCTV footage are under way.