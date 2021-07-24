Elderly man killed in elephant attack in Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri

24 July 2021 23:07 IST

An elderly man was killed in an elephant attack during the early hours of Saturday near Marandahalli here.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Munusami Kounder (85), a farmer from Pullalli. Munuswami, who had gone to visit his relative on Friday night, was walking near Marandahalli when a wild tusker attacked him. He died of his injuries.

On Saturday, Denkanikottai forest personnel alerted the police after they found Munusami’s body in the forest area. The police and forest personnel recovered the body.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Karthiyayini handed over a compensation of ₹ 50,000 to the family. Police have registered a case.