Elderly man held under POCSO Act near Pollachi

The Pollachi All Women Police on Sunday arrested a 65-year-old man on charges of sexually harassing a nine-year-old girl near Pollachi. The police said that the accused, Perumal, was allegedly in an inebriated state when he sexually harassed the girl outside her residence. Based on a complaint from the victim’s parent, the police booked the accused under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and remanded him in judicial custody.

Man held for cheating

The Race Course police on Saturday arrested a man on charges of cheating a youth while selling a second-hand bike in Coimbatore. The police said that S. Vikram (19), employed in a private firm in Coimbatore, attempted to buy a second-hand bike online in July. The bike’s owner, Lakshmanakumar (23), met him and fixed the price for the bike as ₹ 50,000, out of which he accepted ₹ 30,000. However, he absconded without handing over the bike after accepting the cash, the police said. The complainant saw the same bike being up for sale in the website recently, but this time, he asked his manager to pretend to be interested in purchasing the bike. When the accused met the manager near Lakshmi Mills on Saturday, the complainant caught him and handed him over to the police. The Race Course police registered a case for cheating and remanded the accused in judicial custody.