Elderly man gets seven years imprisonment in Salem

A 61-year-old man got seven years imprisonment for misbehaving with a five-year-old child on Monday. Arthanari, a resident of Avadiyur near Omalur, was a casual labourer. On January 12, 2023, he misbehaved with a five-year-old girl child of the same village. Based on the child’s parent complaint, the Omalur All Women’s Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him. The trial of the case was held at the Special Court for the trial of POCSO cases in Salem and on Monday, the Court found the accused Arthanari guilty and sentenced him to seven years in jail and imposed a ₹1,000 fine.

