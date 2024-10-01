GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elderly man gets seven years imprisonment in Salem

Published - October 01, 2024 07:17 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 61-year-old man got seven years imprisonment for misbehaving with a five-year-old child on Monday. Arthanari, a resident of Avadiyur near Omalur, was a casual labourer. On January 12, 2023, he misbehaved with a five-year-old girl child of the same village. Based on the child’s parent complaint, the Omalur All Women’s Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him. The trial of the case was held at the Special Court for the trial of POCSO cases in Salem and on Monday, the Court found the accused Arthanari guilty and sentenced him to seven years in jail and imposed a ₹1,000 fine.

Published - October 01, 2024 07:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.