Elderly man found dead

A security guard of a hotel near Hosur was allegedly found murdered early on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Damodaran (60). Damodaran worked at a hotel near SIDCO. After the work on Saturday, he went to rest at a room in the hotel. During the early hours of Sunday, the staff found Damodaran with stab injuries, the police said. The Hosur police recovered the body. Senior police officials visited the spot and conducted investigations. A sum of ₹17,000 in the cash counter was also allegedly found stolen, the police said. Further investigations are on.