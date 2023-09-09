HamberMenu
Elderly couple murdered in Erode district

The couple, both in their 80s, were found murdered by their grandson; police said gold jewellery the woman had been wearing was missing; an investigation is underway

September 09, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly couple, residing at their farmhouse in Erode district’s Chennimalai union, were found murdered by unidentified persons, on Saturday. 

Muthusamy, 85, and his wife Samiyathal, 80, both farmers, were residing in Kariyankattu Thottam, falling under the Murungatholuvu panchayat. Their three daughters were married and living in other places. Their grandson Ajith, 23, went to meet them on Saturday morning, and found them murdered. He raised an alarm and neighbours alerted the Chennimalai police. 

Fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog was pressed into service. Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar inspected the site and held inquiries. The bodies were taken to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai. 

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the perpetrators gained entry into the house by breaking in the door, and the couple was attacked with iron rods and hacked at, with a billhook. Gold jewellery the elderly woman was wearing was also missing, while the almirah was broken open and items were found scattered in the house.

Police said that only after detailed inquiry, could they establish whether it was a case of murder for gain. 

