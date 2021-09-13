Elderly couple murdered by grandson

Salem

An elderly couple was murdered by their 16-year-old grandson near Attur during the early hours of Monday.

According to police, the deceased were identified as P.Katturaja (70) and his wife Kasiyammal (60). The couple were living in a thatched house at Kothampadi near Attur. The couple had reportedly advised their 16-year-old grandson to improve in life, police said.

Upset over this, the minor boy set fire to the hut of the couple while they were sleeping. The couple died of burns, police said.

The boy later surrendered before the Attur rural police.